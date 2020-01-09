Four candidates vying for the recently vacated College Station City Council Place 4 seat discussed their positions on transportation, affordable housing and more at the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce candidates forum Wednesday evening.
Marycruz DeLeón Morales, David Fujimoto, Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. each highlighted how their varying experiences could help them serve in the role held by Elianor Vessali until she began her campaign in November for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.
Cunha, Guerra and Fujimoto mentioned traffic as one of the top concerns they believe the city is facing in the upcoming years.
The bright side of people’s frustration with traffic congestion, Cunha said, is that more people might become more motivated to change what they do, which she said is a necessary mindset for future improvement.
“We can’t just build our way out of traffic congestion,” Cunha said. “I think that we need to be very careful about building more roads. I think we have a real opportunity to work with Brazos Transit District on busing. … As we get people more accustomed to finding different ways of moving around the city, I think we are closer to solving traffic congestion than just building more roads.”
Fujimoto reminded the approximately 50 attendees that College Station is a part of the Regional Mobility Authority to address traffic congestion — a problem he said the city needs to solve with its partners. As moderator and WTAW host Scott DeLucia pointed out, many of the roadways in College Station are owned by the Texas Department of Transportation, so Fujimoto said that he would make it a priority to “approach the powers that be” in other places to be “a vocal advocate” on the issue of transportation.
Morales said traffic was a major point of concern for residents in some small roundtable meetings she hosted recently. Morales suggested College Station take advantage of research and resources at Texas A&M to determine what similar cities have done to manage transportation issues that follow growth.
Guerra said that several strategies, including land use decisions and partnerships with TxDOT, could help alleviate traffic concerns. On the land use side, he said a successful example implemented before was allowing housing options to be built near A&M’s campus so students could walk, bike or use transit to go to school.
In regards to short-term rentals, Cunha said there should be a distinct difference in people who are renting out a spare room in their home versus someone who is not living in a building but still renting the space to others.
“That is bringing a commercial business into a neighborhood,” Cunha said. “That is not maintaining neighborhood integrity. … You start jacking with affordable housing when you allow people to buy inexpensive housing and turn it into a business.”
As she told the audience about a person who was only able to afford their home because they would rent a room out of it, Morales said there needs to be balance when considering the issue of short-term rentals.
“I think we need to be careful about taking away the ownership of the homeowner, but at the same time we want to have public and neighborhood safety,” Morales said.
While he said he is not advocating for people to break city ordinances, Fujimoto said he thinks property owners should be able to “maximize the value of their property.”
Since land is more expensive in College Station than it is in Bryan, DeLucia asked candidates what they would try to do to have affordable housing.
Citing ideas that he mentioned in previous campaigns for council, Guerra said there are areas in College Station that should be sold with the understanding that affordable “starter homes” would be built there.
Fujimoto said he would like to incentivize builders and developers to build smaller homes on smaller plots and potentially look at impact fees in relation to those projects.
Visit wtaw.com to hear the full forum, in which candidates also discussed the city’s relationship with Texas A&M and Blinn, their views on how to manage the city’s comprehensive plan, impact fees and more.
Early voting will begin Monday and run through Jan. 24. Election day is Jan. 28.
