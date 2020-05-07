Four people were arrested at a College Station apartment Monday after an investigation into possible stolen bicycles led to the discovery of drugs, police said.
According to College Station police, an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Dominik Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident told the officer they suspected people who lived in one of the units were stealing bicycles.
As the officer was taking notes, 30-year-old Greggory Drax Babin and Tyler Leon Davis, 26, came out of the apartment. The men ran back inside when the officer attempted to speak to them, but additional police units arrived and the two were detained. Once inside the apartment, authorities saw 23-year-old Michael Annelise Ford and Amanda Rae Gran, 28, near a coffee table coated in lines of a white powdery substance, a police report notes. Authorities obtained a search warrant.
According to police, a syringe and marijuana were found in Babin’s pockets, and a mirror with one gram of methamphetamine on it was located. In Ford’s purse, police said they found more than one gram of meth and several plastic bags, as well as marijuana. A package containing 11.2 grams of meth was found in the apartment, and medication not prescribed to Gran was found in her purse, a report notes.
Babin is charged with possession of more than one gram of meth, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and evading arrest on foot, a Class A misdemeanor. Davis is charged with evading arrest on foot with a previous conviction, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail, and parole violation. Ford is charged with delivery of more than one gram of meth, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Gran is charged with possession of more than four grams of meth and possession of a dangerous drug.
Ford, Gran and Davis were released from the Brazos County Jail on $14,000 bond each. Davis remained in jail Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.