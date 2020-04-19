College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum formally retired from his position Friday, closing the book on a 35-year career with CSPD.
McCollum announced his retirement in January, He has served as police chief for the past five years and has held many positions within the police department. According to a press release from the department, McCollum created the current K-9 unit, oversaw the planning of the new police station, wrote five strategic plans for the department and implemented the Crime Analysis Unit, amongst dozens of additional accomplishments.
He is a graduate of Texas A&M.
Assistant Chief Charles Fleeger will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is selected for the department. The press release states that the city is in the process of reviewing applications for the job, and interviews are anticipated to be scheduled in the next few weeks.
A retirement party for McCollum will be at a later date. He is planning to enter a new division director position with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Institute for Law Enforcement & Protective Services Excellence.
