College Station police Chief Scott McCollum will step down this spring to take a job as division director of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Institute for Law Enforcement & Protective Services Excellence.
McCollum said Wednesday he will continue to assist the department as it prepares to search for his replacement. Though a specific retirement date was not given, he said he plans to be with the department until April. His work with TEEX will begin April 20.
“We [CSPD] are coming to a conclusion with building a new police facility,” he said. “And if you’re looking to leave, you should leave when things are good.”
McCollum first arrived in College Station as a Texas A&M student and served the CSPD for 35 years. He was appointed chief in 2014. McCollum said he has enjoyed his time with CSPD and considers his colleagues there “second to none.”
“[Being chief] has been a true blessing,” he said.
With his new job at TEEX, he will oversee programs and three academies.
