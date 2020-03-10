College Station police officers responding to reports of an active shooter at Post Oak Mall on Tuesday afternoon have confirmed no shots were fired.
Officials said the sounds reported as gunshots were most likely the sound of glass breaking in display cases at the Zales jewelry store.
Authorities said it was safe to resume normal activities, and officers were looking for witnesses to what may have been a robbery.
Officers have just confirmed there were NO GUNSHOTS and no weapons were displayed. The sounds reported were most likely the sound of breaking glass at Zales.— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 10, 2020
More details will be posted as we know them.
