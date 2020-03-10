Police respond to Post Oak Mall

College Station police were investigating Tuesday after an apparent robbery of a store in Post Oak Mall.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

College Station police officers responding to reports of an active shooter at Post Oak Mall on Tuesday afternoon have confirmed no shots were fired.

Officials said the sounds reported as gunshots were most likely the sound of glass breaking in display cases at the Zales jewelry store.

Authorities said it was safe to resume normal activities, and officers were looking for witnesses to what may have been a robbery.

More details will be posted as we know them.

