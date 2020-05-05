Moving into the new 74,641-square-foot College Station police headquarters has taken longer than originally planned.
Police department personnel were expected to be in the building on Krenek Tap Road by March, Interim Police Chief Chuck Fleeger said, but the response to COVID-19 shifted the timeline. Now that state and local shelter-in-place orders have expired, Fleeger said employees are moving in, but more slowly and with more health precautions in place than usual.
Employees equipped with safety equipment including hand sanitizer and face masks have had staggered moving dates, Fleeger said, so that there aren’t too many people in one place.
“We are trying to do this in conjunction with the CDC guidelines so that we do this as safely as possible for our employees and all the rest of city staff, who provide a great deal of support at the police department,” Fleeger said.
The dispatch center was moved into the new facility before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, Fleeger said. When response efforts started to heighten, moving stopped. Fleeger said plans to resume began in the middle of April when Gov. Greg Abbott began talking about potentially loosening regulations. The plans were put into motion soon after Abbott’s April 27 announcement of a phased reopening plan, Fleeger said.
Nearly all physical items are moved in, but Fleeger said there is more work ahead to get personnel in place and to test technology as it gets hooked up.
The new building is still closed to the public, but Fleeger said he looks forward to eventually having an open house, as leaders had originally planned to do but had to postpone because of COVID-19.
“This is a very nice, new building that the citizens of College Station have waited for and paid a good deal of money for,” Fleeger said. “We want to show that we are good stewards of those funds and that we’ve done a good job in providing a building that will serve this community for decades, but we want to do it safely.”
Fleeger said he also wants to see a reception for Scott McCollum, recently retired former police chief, who he said was an instrumental part of the new headquarters project. Neither event has a set date yet, Fleeger said.
The old police department building on Texas Avenue is 28,949 square feet, according to previous coverage in The Eagle. College Station communications manager Colin Killian said the city is looking at the feasibility of leasing the old police department space. Killian said 218 full-time employees are currently moving from the old building to the new one. Additionally, Killian said the project came in under its $29.5 million budget.
The old building “has served us well,” Fleeger said, but the new one will give additional, necessary space and allows for room to grow. Fleeger said some employees were using closets for office space in the old building, and that the evidence and property storage area was “bursting at the seams.”
“I want to give credit to the men and women who have served here who made the best out of it,” Fleeger said of the old working conditions. “We still accomplished our mission.”
Fleeger said moving out of the old building, which he served in for parts of the past five decades, is bittersweet, but the new headquarters is something that the city can be proud of.
“It’s an exciting time,” Fleeger said. “I think we are ready to cautiously move forward into whatever our new normal will be, and part of that is getting this up and fully operational.”
