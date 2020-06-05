A Bryan man was arrested early Thursday in College Station when police investigating a fatal drive-by shooting stopped his car and found drugs, officials said.
According to College Station police, officers spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle used in a shooting. The vehicle was stopped at Holleman Drive and Phoenix Street. A report notes that an officer could smell marijuana, and the car and its occupants were searched. While searching the car’s passenger, Jesse Velazquez-Ornelas, 23, authorities said 35 doses of LSD were found in his clothes. Police said 466 grams of THC gummy candies were found on the floorboard near where he had been sitting, a bottle of promethazine was in the driver’s side door, and a raw marijuana bud was found in the truck.
Velazquez-Ornelas is charged with manufacturing and delivery of one pound of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison; manufacture and delivery of LSD, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a dangerous drug and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
No other people in the car were arrested, online records show.
Velazquez-Ornelas is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $206,000 bond.
