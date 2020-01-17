College Station police are investigating a series of burglaries in the Steeplechase subdivision that took place over the span of two days.
According to College Station Police, a resident of the subdivision off Navarro Drive and Wellborn Road called authorities to report a home burglary. Officers determined the home was one of four in the neighborhood burglarized Wednesday. Entry had been made by breaking windows and then accessing back doors. Police said electronics, cash and a firearm were reported stolen.
On Thursday, another burglary was attempted in the neighborhood, but the resident was at home and yelled at the potential burglar. A man, described as a young, heavyset black man, was startled and fled before officers could arrive.
Anyone with information or who has witnessed suspicious activity can call police at 979-764-3600.
