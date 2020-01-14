College Station police were investigating Tuesday after a man's body was found near the North Point Crossing apartments parking garage.
According to College Station police, officers responded to the area shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday after the man's body was found on the ground near the parking garage at the intersection of University Drive and Texas Avenue.
Authorities said the initial investigation indicates the man may have fallen from the garage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 764-2600.
