UPDATE: College Station police announced around 5:50 p.m. that the man had been located
____________________________________________________
College Station police are seeking information about a man missing from the area near Sam's Club, located at 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway South.
According to College Station police's social media accounts, the autistic adult man was wearing a black and blue flannel jacket with a hoodie underneath and gray pants.
Those with information are asked to call College Station police at 979-764-3600.
No other information was immediately released.
