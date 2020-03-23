The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who hasn't been at home at since Friday.
Officials said in a tweet on Monday that 18-year-old Tawanna Scott was last seen in the 1000 block of Holleman Drive in College Station.
She was wearing pink and white pajamas, a red polo jacket and a pink bonnet.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds, according to the tweet.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 764-3600.
