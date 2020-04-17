College Station police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who is believed to have taken a car and may have driven to Abilene.
According to a College Station Police Department public notice issued via Twitter on Thursday, 14-year-old Karamiah Kharmela Applin was last seen shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning, wearing a gray jacket. She may have taken a 2014 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate number MJG-2221. She is thought to be traveling to Abilene.
Applin has been entered into the missing persons database. She stands 5’6” tall, has brown hair and gray eyes. She weighs approximately 150 pounds. Anyone who believes they have seen her is asked to contact their local authorities, or to alert CSPD at 979-764-3600.
