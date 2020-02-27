A man on parole in College Station was arrested this week after police say they discovered narcotics, an illegal machine gun and silencer in his possession.
According to College Station police, shortly before noon Tuesday officers executed a search warrant on a unit at a self-storage facility on Texas 6. There, they spoke with 37-year-old Leslie Aaron Leshe, who was detained. Inside the unit, police said they found a fully automatic rifle, which is classified by the state as an illegal machine gun. They also located a suppressor for the weapon and drug paraphernalia, a report notes.
A report states that Leshe admitted he sold methamphetamine and marijuana, which could be found at his apartment in the 400 block of Harvey Road. He also told police he understood that as a convicted felon on parole, he should not have a weapon.
During a search of the apartment, police said they found 26 grams of THC, 7.5 grams of Ecstasy, more than four grams of meth, a digital scale coated in drug residue and packaging materials consistent with drug sales.
Leshe is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of more than four grams of THC, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, each a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $46,000 bond.
