Police said two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in a south College Station neighborhood.
According to College Station police, authorities were called to a home in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek Court in the Creek Meadows subdivision around 6 p.m. When authorities arrived, two people were dead.
Police said late Wednesday there was an exchange of gunfire between the two who died. There is no suspect at-large and no threat to public safety, officials said.
Cedar Creek Court was closed to through traffic late Wednesday.
No further information was released by authorities.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 979-764-3600.
