More than 100 men, women and children lined the sidewalk and median at Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station on Saturday to call for justice for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.
Guillen, a soldier at Fort Hood in Killeen, was reported missing April 22. Her remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County. The Army said Wednesday that the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself.
At a news conference Thursday, the Army identified the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. Army investigators declined to comment further on the details of Guillen’s case, saying they did not want to compromise the ongoing investigation.
The criminal complaint released later Thursday said the civilian arrested in the Guillen case is Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen. Aguilar faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
Guillen’s family says they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson and is calling for a congressional investigation, Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said.
“What touched me was her story,” said Bryan resident Isabell Ayala, who, with several friends, helped plan the College Station protest using social media.
“It’s Independence Day, and [I question] how we can have independence when we take the lives of our own soldiers,” he said. “It’s sad that people have to go through this, and we need to stand together as a community, as [citizens] of the United States. We must stand against this.”
Carlos Eduardo Espina of College Station, a co-organizer of the event, said he was pleasantly surprised to see the crowd Saturday showing its support, holding signs and waving to cars passing by.
“I feel everyone has a different purpose in being here,” he noted. “My purpose here is, first, demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen. We can’t bring her back to life, but we can demand to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
Fred Medina, a protester who noted that he is an Army veteran, said while he understands there is an ongoing investigation into Guillen’s death, he believes those in leadership could give the Guillen family more answers.
“People need to know that if they send their sons and daughters — especially their daughters — that they will be safe in the Army,” Medina said. “This is the new Army, and sexual harassment has no place in the Army.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
