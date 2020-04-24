The city of College Station’s Economic Assistance Grant Program has distributed $282,802 to 16 small businesses, 188 individuals and 101 families.
Families, according to the city’s blog post, are households of two or more people. The grant program also helped businesses retain 121 full-time equivalent positions.
Additional funding will be available in mid-May.
On March 30, the College Station City Council approved this Economic Assistance Grant Program, which is funded with about $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Funds. The program is meant to prevent job losses for employees with families in the low-to-moderate household income range, such as a family unit of four that earns less than $54,800 a year, according to earlier reporting by The Eagle. City officials hope the program can assist with job creation and allow businesses to reach employment numbers they had before the COVID-19 changes, which includes a recent shelter-in-place order.
For more information, go to blog.cstx.gov.
