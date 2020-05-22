The Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station will reopen Saturday, with other park facilities following next month.
Athletic fields will be available for practices June 1 and open for tournaments by June 15, according to a city blog post. Park restrooms will open June 1. Lick Creek Park trails are open, while the office and restrooms will be usable beginning June 1.
According to the post, open College Station facilities include basketball courts and community, neighborhood and dog parks, G. Hysmith Skate Park, sand volleyball courts, Stephen C. Beachy Central Park office, tennis courts and pavilions. Playgrounds are open, but the city discourages people from using them due to safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Closures include the Fun for All Playground and splash pad, Adamson Lagoon, Cindy Hallaran Pool, all water fountains, the Lincoln Recreation Center and Southwood Community Center.
Due to budgetary constraints, Cindy Hallaran Pool will remain closed for the 2020 season. The post cites a significant decline in sales tax revenue as a factor in decisions to reopen some facilities or keep others closed. Adamson Lagoon is closed because of strict Centers of Disease Control guidelines regarding social distancing, sanitization and staffing requirements, but depending on protocols and governor’s orders, it may open in July. The city said in the post that a decision on what do will be made at the end of June. The post says that splash pads will open when the governor permits.
Summer program cancelations include the Tsunami Swim Team, American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, Water Safety Instructor Certification, Swim Lessons, 5V5 Basketball League, Starlight Music Series, Challenger Bowling and more.
According to the city of Bryan website, city pools and splash pads, pavilions, the Bryan Tennis Center and the Neal Rec Center will remain closed until further notice.
Parks and recreation cancellations from May 1 to Sept. 30 in Bryan include events and programs concerning aquatics, athletics and camps. Swim lessons, SCUBA classes, lifeguard courses, junior guard and more are canceled. Adult Softball Summer League, Fall Softball League, Softball Spring League and the Thunderbolts Track team were also canceled. Camp HERO, Summer Park Program and Middle School Sports Academy will not take place either. At the Neal Recreation Center, Summer I Camp, Summer II Camp and the Back to School Bash event will not happen.
For more information about College Station’s parks and recreation programs and facility policies, visit blog.cstx.gov, or cstx.gov/coronavirus to see a full list of the city’s open and closed facilities. To learn more about Bryan’s facilities and programs, visit bryantx.gov/coronavirus.
