Election packets are available for the College Station school board election in November.
The two positions up for election are at-large Places 6 and 7 held by Board President Michael Schaefer and Board Vice President Geralyn Nolan, respectively.
Schaefer had previously announced he is not running for re-election. He is in the race for Brazos County Precinct 1 commissioner, facing incumbent Steve Aldrich in the July 14 primary runoff.
The first day to file for the election is July 20. All packets must be turned in by 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
Packets may be picked up at the district’s administration building at 1812 Welsh. The district’s summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. Regular office hours — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays — will resume Aug. 3.
