The College Station school board is expected to name Mike Martindale as the district’s new superintendent during a school board meeting Tuesday.
Martindale was named the interim superintendent in January following the resignation of former superintendent Clark Ealy. Martindale, who has served as the district’s chief financial officer and deputy superintendent since 2016, was named the lone finalist for the job last month.
Tuesday’s abbreviated meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the administration boardroom, 1812 Welsh Ave.
The Bryan school district postponed its Monday meeting until March 23.
