The College Station school board on Tuesday named Mike Martindale as the lone finalist to be the district’s next leader.
Martindale, the school district's deputy superintendent, has been filling in as interim superintendent since the resignation of Clark Ealy at the beginning of the month.
Ealy moved to the San Antonio area to take a job as the top administrator at the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school district.
Martindale started at the district in 2007 as principal of Rock Prairie Elementary School and then opened College Station High School in 2012 as the school’s first principal. He moved into a district administrative role as CFO and deputy superintendent in 2016.
He said that experience as a campus-level administrator and in the district’s central office, especially as it has opened new schools, helps him understand the needs of the district at both levels.
