The College Station school board unanimously approved allowing non-resident students to enroll at College View High School to attend the fire science academy.
Tuesday’s decision to approve the updated policy came after months of discussion. Ultimately, the board chose to pursue a limited open-enrollment path instead of a memorandum of understanding because of the program’s blocked schedule.
Non-resident students will be granted enrollment to the fire science academy program only after resident students in the College Station school district have completed their registration application process.
The academy is a two-year program, so non-resident students would begin their high school careers at their home campus, then transfer (if approved) into College View High School for their junior and senior years for the fire science program and their required academic courses.
Non-resident students will be required to submit an application each year to enroll. College View High School Principal Justin Grimes said the first year, district and campus administrators will consider transfer students for the program who will be juniors, so students can first submit their application as sophomores. Those transfers would then submit a second application as a junior to complete the two-year program in their senior year. Once they turn 18, Grimes said, the students can take their state certification test.
There will not be any tuition or fee for non-resident students. For the two years they are in the fire science academy, they will become full-time College View High School students, which comes with state funding based on the school’s average daily attendance.
As per the policy, transportation will not be provided to non-resident students.
The policy also states the district can consider students’ disciplinary history and attendance records when accepting transfer students.
During last month’s meeting, interim Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district does not have plans to extend program availability or staffing to accommodate non-resident students. If no spaces are available after resident students complete the registration process, then no non-resident students will be accepted.
