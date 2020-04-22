During a video conference meeting Tuesday, the College Station school board unanimously named Mike Martindale the district’s superintendent.
Martindale, who had served as the district’s deputy superintendent and chief financial officer since January 2016, was named interim superintendent Feb. 3, following Clark Ealy’s departure to take over the superintendent position in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City district.
Martindale, who has been with the College Station district since 2007, was named the lone finalist for the superintendent position Feb. 25, and his hire was scheduled for the March board meeting; however, the school closure due to COVID-19 delayed the approval.
Board President Michael Schaefer thanked Ealy for his leadership to the district and said, “Tonight we’re at the end of an era and beginning of a new era. … I can’t think of anybody better to lead this district.”
Martindale credited campus staff members and administrators, as well as students and parents, for making the transition amid COVID-19 adjustments manageable.
“I can tell you that when it first started, after the first day, I felt assured we were in good hands,” Schaefer said. “He hit the ground running.”
The challenges College Station schools face are not different than any other district in the state and country, Martindale said, but it just so happened to come at a time of transition in the district.
“It has been an interesting few months for sure,” he said, noting the challenge now is to build processes to improve upon what the district is doing.
Martindale’s contract began Tuesday and will end June 30, 2023; the board has the ability to extend the contract. As superintendent, Martindale will receive an annual salary of $237,000.
“Thank you, again, for the opportunity,” Martindale told the board. “I don’t take it lightly, and I value the confidence you place in me a tremendous amount.”
When it is safe to do so, Schaefer said, the district plans to host a reception to allow the community to meet Martindale as the newest superintendent of College Station schools.
