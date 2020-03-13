The College Station school district announced Friday that campuses will remain closed through March 20 as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.
All school events will be canceled next week, according to a statement on the district's website.
Classes are expected to resume March 23.
All campuses, facility and building will be closed and no employees should report to work unless requested by a supervisor, the statement said.
Lunches will be served at no cost to children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the front doors of South Knoll, College Hills, Southwood Valley, River Bend and Oakwood campuses.
The announcement follows decisions by other school districts on Thursday to remain closed next week.
