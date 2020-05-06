COVID-19 has forced schools to close for the rest of the academic year, but the College Station district did not let that stop it from celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.
“We wouldn’t have it any other way,” A&M Consolidated High School Principal Gwen Elder said Tuesday. “It is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and we wanted to just spread a little joy and show them how much we appreciate them.
Elder, along with counselor Jill Faith and assistant principals Ke-Ke Johnson, Mike McEver and Jason Pratt, went to 14 different locations throughout Bryan-College Station dressed as a Consol pep squad, complete with cheerleading uniforms, a drumline and the school’s mascot.
In addition to some cheers, the group delivered gift cards and boxed lunches to the teachers at each location, which were chosen due to their proximity to where Consol teachers live.
“Education has turned on a different role these last few months, so we just wanted to go the extra mile just to show them how much we appreciate them,” Elder said. “… We have taken probably the last few hours just kind of going and spreading a little cheer.”
At Southwood Valley Elementary School, the school’s PTO set up a sign showing its appreciation, and PTO members and administrators handed out gift cards — and some birthday gifts — to teachers in a drive-thru format.
“We’re just kind of one big team, and they love our teachers as much as we do,” Southwood Valley Principal Ali DeLuna said.
When PTO President Abby White was asked what the plan was for Tuesday’s Teacher Appreciation Day, doing nothing was never an option, she said.
“They’re still here, and they’re still working from home,” she said.
DeLuna said she is proud of her teachers and staff, noting the community’s appreciation for teachers is even greater this year due to the situation.
“For a group of people to learn a whole new way of life and teaching overnight, they deserve the world,” she said. “… They’ve adapted and just loved on our families, even from a distance.”
Amy Yorek, ESL specialist at Southwood Valley, said it is meaningful that the school chose to still host a teacher appreciation event despite schools being closed.
“Everybody’s kind of going through this crazy time, but just to stay connected with what we know is our school family is so important and to remember teacher appreciation is something dear to teachers’ hearts and just kind of helps our motivation,” she said.
The lack of connection with the students has been the hardest part of the situation, Yorek said.
“As a teacher, you are daily motivating and teaching and loving on these kids, and to have that go to nothing has been really difficult,” she said. “Keeping up with technology is great, but just kind of having that personal interaction with them is wonderful.”
White said she wanted to have a drive-thru event, so the teachers could feel appreciated during Teacher Appreciation Week, not a few weeks later when they found the gifts in their boxes or on their doors.
Her youngest child is in fourth grade, and she has had a student at Southwood Valley for the past seven years, White said.
“This is kind of my last time to say goodbye and whatnot, too,” she said, noting how impactful the elementary school years are on students from a social, emotional and educational standpoint.
The teachers also received a video from DeLuna and Assistant Principal Cristal Vazquez, but Tuesday’s event allowed them to see the teachers and staff members’ faces again other than on a computer screen.
“We just really want to make them feel special, and [we’re] sad that we can’t celebrate them in person, because they are just life changers,” DeLuna said.
Southwood Valley’s parking lot was one the locations for Elder and the Consol pep squad.
“We’re all a family, so my school is their school,” DeLuna said. “… We all want to support our teachers; so happy to share a parking lot with them.”
On Thursday, Pecan Trail Intermediate School will host a Teacher Appreciation parade from 3-4 p.m. in the school’s parking lot. Then, on Friday, the final day of Teacher Appreciation Week, Spring Creek Elementary School will host a drive-through from 10-11 a.m. and from 5-6 p.m. in the parking lot.
