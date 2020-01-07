The College Station school board could name an interim superintendent during a special meeting set for Wednesday.
School board members will meet in closed session during a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. to discuss the process for finding a replacement for Clark Ealy, who resigned from the district after being named the lone finalist for a superintendent position in the San Antonio area.
Board members from the Schertz-Cibolo-University City school district are scheduled to vote to hire Ealy on Tuesday.
Ealy had been with the College Station school district for nearly 20 years, including six as the superintendent.
