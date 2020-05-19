The College Station school board will consider hiring three administrators during a meeting Tuesday.
College Station schools Superintendent Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Amy Drozd as the district's chief financial officer. She would replace Martindale, who was promoted to superintendent April 21.
Martindale will also recommend hiring Kevin Ross to replace retiring Career and Technical Education Director Karen Ferguson, and Cheri Hendrick to take over for retiring Director of Assessment Becky Burghardt. Hendrick would also assume duties surrounding the state's accountability system and would be titled director of assessment and accountability, according to a district press release.
Drozd has a 26-year career in public education finance and served as the assistant superintendent of business services for the Bryan school district from 1992 until 2018.
Ross has been the Bryan school district's assistant director of career and technical education since 2015.
Hendrick has overseen assessment and accountability support services for the Region 20 Educational Service Center in San Antonio since 2010.
The regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed through video conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.