College Station city staff presented information on common code enforcement violations, how the city tracks them and more to residents attending the second “Community Conversation” event on Monday.
Residents visited with staff members at six tables in the Lincoln Recreation Center to learn about things including technology used for code enforcement, what is considered a violation, actual reports that people submit and hear what is most frequently reported.
Councilwoman Linda Harvell said the event was an effective way of explaining the type of code enforcement issues there are and how the city deals with maintaining regulations.
“Code enforcement is just a great big word, but to see all the different arms of the department was very impressive, and seeing how many people are there saying ‘What can we do to help you,’ ”
Harvell said. “They’re here to help. This is their city, too.”
Code Enforcement Supervisor Julie Caler said there were 6,744 violations that officers proactively cited, and 464 violations that were brought to the city’s attention through resident reports last year.
At cstx.gov/SeeClickFix, and on the mobile app, residents can report code violations and other nonemergency issues. Last year there were 1,954 resident reports made on the city’s SeeClickFix website, and 464 were found to be code violations.
When people report an issue, they must provide as many details as possible, including the address, and an investigation will begin within two days of the report. Code enforcement officers start by leaving a notice on the door to let people know of the violation, and then a series of other modes of contact are made if there is not compliance within seven days. Some violations, such as weeds or grass violations and junk motor vehicle parking, can take about a month to address due to local and state laws.
Violations concerning trash cans, weeds, litter and parking are a few of the most common ones according to Code Enforcement Officer Renee Lewis, who showed attendees photos of various violations.
All owners or occupants are required to keep their property free of litter. Additionally, they should not park vehicles on the grass or block driveways, mailboxes or bike lanes. People must always park in the direction of traffic flow. Weeds and grass never should exceed one foot in height.
College Station resident Shirley Dupriest said she enjoyed the event and was impressed by the technology the city uses to keep up with code enforcement violations and other processes in the community.
City Manager Bryan Woods said he hopes attendees were able to learn about the many facets involved with code enforcement and see that it is more than writing citations.
“Ultimately our goal is not to catch people or have to enforce,” Woods said. “It is to educate them so they understand how to be in compliance.”
Woods said the next Community Conversation will be in the next couple months and will focus on street maintenance and paving programs.
To learn more about ordinances to follow, go to cstx.gov/CodeEnforcement. To report a violation, go to cstx.gov/SeeClickFix, email CodeEnforcement@cstx.gov or call 764-6363.
