A College Station High School junior’s modeling career has taken flight.
Carlee Shimshack, 16, modeled last month on runways at New York Fashion Week, the latest in a dizzying series of events that has taken her to both U.S. coasts and all over Texas in recent months.
Shimshack went to New York City Feb. 7-11 and did shows for Sebastian Grey and Syrena Swimwear. She also has done work for Neiman Marcus and was featured in Elle magazine online and in print in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Last summer, Shimshack traveled to Chicago, Los Angeles and New York to meet with agencies, and she also met with a London-based agent; she said far more options will be available to her when she turns 18.
She has been with The Campbell Agency, a Dallas-based talent agency, for almost two years and has taken a variety of classes while with Campbell, including posing, makeup and walking classes, along with performing in charity shows.
Shimshack said she enjoys getting to experiment with different clothing, hair and makeup styles. She also did a five-day Las Vegas event in January with about 15,000 in attendance and said she was the youngest performer in the program. The days were long, but she said she loved “getting to wear some crazy clothes” and meeting other people from across the country and all over the world.
“It’s such a great experience to meet everyone,” she said. “Everyone is so nice, and there’s a connection between us because we have modeling in common. It’s not a very common thing to be a model, and so there’s something to relate to everyone about. You really build a family doing this.”
With a laugh, Shimshack said she’d never attended a fashion show as anything other than a participant — something she’d like to do soon. She said that at modeling shows, there is a big difference in atmosphere between being backstage and being onstage.
“Backstage, no one’s very organized, and it feels a little fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants. There’s a chaotic energy, and then a second before you go out on stage, you get a shot of adrenaline and then you’re fine and ready to go,” Shimshack said.
While in elementary school, Shimshack participated in — and won a prize at — a competition that she said got her hooked on modeling and competing.
“I just kept on wanting to do more of that, and so I kept on bugging my mom about it — and so when I was 12, my mom entered me into a contest,” she recalled.
Shimshack, who is about 6 feet tall now, was about 5’9” at age 12.
According to her mother, Sharon, the fashion event was run by Nikki Pederson, a Bryan-based talent agent who founded Nikki Pederson Talent. Shimshack participated in that show for three years, and at age 14 was offered contracts from several agencies and chose Campbell.
In addition to her burgeoning modeling career, Shimshack plays tennis at College Station High School. Her doubles partner, Macy Fouch, was just elected senior class president for the 2020-21 school year. Both Fouch and Shimshack said they have fun time playing together and competing hard while “not taking things too seriously,” in Fouch’s words.
In an interview, Fouch expressed pride in her friend and tennis partner’s modeling successes.
“It’s super cool to see. She started off doing little things, and now she models all over. She’s really good at it, and she’s super pretty, so I like it,” Fouch said.
Sharon Shimshack said her daughter’s successes bring feelings of mingled excitement and uncertainty.
“I’m really, really proud of her. She has gathered herself a group of model friends and mentors who are very well grounded,” Sharon Shimshack said, and added that her husband, Darryl, has also heavily supported their daughter’s modeling work. Shimshack said her father routinely — and happily — takes her to modeling sessions and other events.
Shimshack’s younger sister, 12-year-old Addison, said she often helps out and added that she’d like to follow in her older sister’s footsteps.
Shimshack also praised her teachers and mentors at College Station High, particularly counselor Valerie Reed and math teacher Melissa Knox. Despite missing school for modeling work, Shimshack earned a spot in the National Honor Society and said she is excited to see what her future holds, in modeling and beyond.
“It’s a roller coaster. It changes every day with ups and downs and modeling changes every day,” Shimshack said. “Sometimes I have a bad day and remind myself that it’s OK — that I just need to breathe, take it in and remind myself that I can do it, and the end always comes out well.”
Some of Shimshack’s work can be found on Instagram. Her handle is @carlee_shimshack.
