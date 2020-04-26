A College Station teen missing for almost 10 days has been found safe in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Greenwood Village.
College Station police shared an update Saturday that Karamiah Kharmela Applin, 14, of College Station was located by the Greenwood Village Police Department. One day prior, the vehicle Applin was last seen driving had been found in Denver, according to a post issued via the College Station Police Department’s Twitter account.
Applin was reported missing April 16. She had been seen leaving the College Station area at 1:45 a.m. Police initially believed she had been heading to the Abilene area.
Interim College Station Police Chief Charles Fleeger said that Applin will be placed in the custody of Denver’s juvenile justice system, and Colorado law enforcement will be taking steps to arrange her transfer to Texas.
