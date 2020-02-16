A 23-year-old College Station woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the weekend after being accused of driving her car on the basketball court at the Lincoln Center and trying to run over kids.
Mykasha Sharay Palmer was also charged with two counts of endangering a child. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after posting $29,000 bail.
Police said there were no injuries from the Friday afternoon incident.
Palmer told officers she was trying to break up a fight involving her brother.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Endangering a child by criminal negligence is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.