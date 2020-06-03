A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations she sliced open a man’s hand with a kitchen knife.
According to Bryan police, shortly after midnight an officer spoke with a man being treated for injuries to his hand at a local hospital. The man told the officer that 19-year-old Stephanie Michelle Colon had just cut him with a kitchen knife, police said.
According to the man, the two were arguing at an apartment on Pine Ridge Drive, and Colon tried to block his exit from the home by threatening him with a kitchen knife. Colon swung the knife at the victim, slicing his hand, police said. He received further cuts when he tried to disarm Colon, a report notes. The man received stitches.
At the apartment, authorities said, there were blood splatters outside the door, and Colon admitted to swinging a knife as the man was trying to leave.
She is charged with aggravated assault — dating/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
