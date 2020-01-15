A College Station woman was arrested Monday after police say she pointed a handgun at a woman’s head.
According to College Station police, Yolanda Castillo Molina, 49, called 911 to report a woman she knew was on her property without permission. Authorities arrived to the home in the 800 block of San Benito Drive and separated the two women.
A police report notes that the victim had arrived at the home to retrieve her car keys and speak with a man who lived there, and Molina told the woman she did not have permission to be there. The victim told authorities Molina screamed at her, and the victim sat in a chair on the porch while Molina went inside. Police say when she returned, she had a 9 millimeter handgun, which she pointed at the woman’s head and pushed her out of the chair.
A nearby meter reader witnessed the altercation and said he saw Molina point a handgun at the victim’s back while she sat on the porch.
Molina is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
