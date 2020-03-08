A woman who told police in February that a Navasota man was dealing drugs from her College Station home has now been arrested on drug charges, authorities said.
According to police, Bryce Zakeece Minor, 27, was arrested Feb. 29 after authorities said he was dealing methamphetamine pills in the College Station area. Authorities investigating an alleged aggravated assault on Feb. 21 spoke with a woman in the 1200 block of April Bloom. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Shayla Nicole Williams, said Minor sold drugs from her home. A police report notes that Williams admitted she had participated in the transactions by receiving money from Minor’s customers, and she allowed him to store drugs in her home.
The woman gave police consent to search, and authorities said digital scales, packaging and 41 methamphetamine tablets totaling 7 grams were found in the home. Williams was not arrested in February, but a warrant eventually was issued for her. She was taken into custody Friday.
She is charged with delivery of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
