College Station’s municipal court, utility customer service and dog parks have reopened to the public.
Water fountains remain off and restrooms are closed in all of the city’s parks.
Residents are asked to conduct city business by phone or online at cstx.gov if they feel sick. The city also encourages social distancing of at least six feet and the use of face masks.
Facilities and offices that are still closed to the public include City Hall, community services, College Station fire and police departments, Lick Creek Nature Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Center, public works, Southwood Community Center, Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office, Veterans Park and splash pads.
For more information visit cstx.gov/covid19.
