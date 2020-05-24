Family walks, small soccer games with friends and breaks at picnic tables marked the first day of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex’s reopening for a handful of Bryan-College Station residents who visited.
Following a closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park opened Saturday. Athletic fields remain closed for practices until June 1 and won’t be available for tournaments until June 15.
It’s one of several places in the community to welcome visitors as Gov. Greg Abbott continues to allow reopening in phases across the state. But as local Parks and Recreation Department leaders weigh their options — with additional cleanliness standards in place and financial restraints due to a lack of sales tax revenue in mind — the typical summer programs and facilities will not be available in their usual capacity this year.
In Bryan, changes include cancelation of summer programs such as lifeguard classes, SCUBA classes and adult softball league, as well as discussions on if pools will reopen, Bryan Parks and Recreation Department director Linda Cornelius said. Many decisions have been hard, Cornelius said, especially knowing that canceling all summer camps — which usually include about 400 children total — leaves many parents searching for child care options.
“We really believe in what we do and that we make a difference in the lives of our residents as far as their physical, emotional, social well being,” Cornelius said. “That’s what we live for ... to be able to provide the services that we love, and we believe in. For my staff, this has been really hard. … We’re trying to keep everybody’s spirits up and know there will be a better day ahead.”
Cornelius said all Bryan departments were asked to find ways to save money this year and to submit two budgets for fiscal year 2021 — one that was conservative and another that included cuts if such measures become necessary.
For the parks and recreation department, cost-saving measures this year meant mowing less frequently and removing programs such as swim and track teams, which couldn’t have competed due to cancellations on the state and national organization levels.
Cornelius said she thinks changes made this year will help reduce the financial burden in fiscal year 2021.
“I think we have to have hope,” she said.
Camp cancellations were necessary for different reasons, Cornelius said. By the time updates on whether or not they were permitted were released this month, hiring would have needed to be complete. Also, implementing additional sanitizing standards was not possible in such a short time frame.
Hiring processes and sanitation standards remain challenges in discussions about pools. If any of one of Bryan’s three pools are opened, it will be the Bryan Aquatic Center sometime in mid June or early July, Cornelius said. She said there are already high standards for sanitation, but that they would likely need to be enhanced if the pool reopens. Cornelius said that if it reopens, they will staff it with temporary workers they’ve employed in the past who are still on payroll.
A final decision on whether the pools will open will come in the next couple weeks and be based on the ability to meet safety protocols, she said. Pavilion rentals will reopen on June 1.
Trails, parks and the Bryan Tennis Center are open. Playgrounds are also open, but staff cannot clean them after each use, so Cornelius recommends parents and guardians ensure children are washing their hands after playing on equipment.
College Station is undergoing similar cost-saving measures due to a drop in sales tax revenue this year and an effort to ease the financial burden for FY21, Parks and Recreation Director David Schmitz said. While final budget decisions for FY21 haven’t been made, he said the department is making plans in case an 8% to 10% budget cut is necessary next year.
“For this year, we’ve closed a lot of our offerings, and pools are one of the big ones,” Schmitz said. “It has a lot to do with the fact that we won’t have the funding to be able to open because of sales tax shortfalls.”
Strict guidelines that are more challenging to implement also are a factor when trying to reopen areas, Schmitz said.
He said officials are still considering opening the Lincoln Center and Adamson Lagoon in July, but it is dependent on if circumstances improve and if they could staff the pool; no lifeguards are currently on staff.
The Lick Creek Nature Center office, park restrooms and water fountains all will join the list of open College Station facilities — which includes pavilions, disk golf courses, parks and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts — on June 1.
Splash pads will reopen when Abbott permits it. Meyer Senior and Community Center, Southwood Community Center and the Fun For All Playground are currently closed.
Canceled programs include swim teams and lessons, basketball, softball and kickball programs, mini summer camps and lifeguard training. Playgrounds are open, but according to a city blog post, their use is discouraged.
“We would love to run our programs as we always have,” Schmitz said, “but we just won’t be able to.”
For more information about parks and recreation programs and facilities, visit blog.cstx.gov/2020/05/21/parks or bryantx.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.