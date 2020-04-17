A passenger on an all-terrain vehicle that was hit by a car near Texas A&M’s campus on Wednesday is no longer listed in critical condition.
According to College Station police, sometime after noon Wednesday, a car traveling northbound on Wellborn Road disregarded a red light at Joe Routt Boulevard and collided with a westbound ATV, seriously injuring the ATV passenger. The passenger was transported to a local hospital, while the ATV driver and the car’s driver received minor injuries.
The car’s driver was cited for failure to stop at a red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.