Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and scholar Philip Zelikow spoke Thursday evening at an online forum hosted by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation and the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service.
Rice and Zelikow reflected on late President George H.W. Bush’s leadership style and its foreign policy implications, made comments on leadership and diplomacy more broadly and reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic and its myriad impacts.
Rice and Zelikow talked about their book To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth, which came out last year and examines the reunification of Germany and the end of the Cold War. The duo, who served together in the Bush administration in the late 1980s, previously wrote Germany Unified and Europe Transformed together in 1995.
“One of the reasons that we wanted to write these books is that we had a chance to be a part of that grand moment at which the dream of Truman and Kennedy and Reagan came true, which was that Europe would again be whole and free and at peace,” Rice said. “Communism would essentially be defeated in Europe, and that would be done because the United States had kept its focus for 45 years on the fact that … free markets, but most importantly, free peoples, would ultimately triumph.”
Elizabeth Cobbs, a history professor at A&M, moderated the forum, and former Florida governor Jeb Bush provided a brief video introduction to the one-hour event.
Zelikow, who is a professor of history and governance at the University of Virginia, credited George H.W. Bush’s demeanor and approach for key foreign policy outcomes during his presidency, and Rice said that the elder Bush’s “quiet leadership” was vital in the navigation of U.S.-Soviet Union relations regarding the reunification of Germany.
“He said, ‘This is a German moment, not an American moment,’ Rice recalled, and then said that she saw German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Bush’s funeral in December 2018.
“I said, ‘Chancellor, you honor us by your presence here,’ and she said, ‘I had to come. He unified my country,” Rice said.
“Character matters. Presidential character matters,” Zelikow said.
A lot of diplomacy, Rice said, is about listening. Rice said to bridge the nation’s stark partisan divide, Americans need to find a common narrative. Divided news sources, social media accounts and online “echo chambers” make that more difficult, Rice said.
“If I could do one thing, I would take every politician on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue off social media — off Twitter, with all due respect to the president — because what does social media encourage you to do? It encourages you to say the first thing that came to your mind, and then, once you’ve said it, you can’t take it back, and now the other person has to attack in the same way,” Rice said.
“If you look at the way the COVID crisis has unfolded — and it’s probably completely expected — people are afraid, so it becomes ‘my borders, my PPE, get my citizens home and too bad if you’ve got citizens trapped on that cruise liner,’” Rice said. “We are reinforcing the sense that it’s a zero-sum game to be an American: ‘What I have, I get, and if you get it, then I lose.’ ”
She noted that international scientific cooperation in the work to find effective vaccines and treatments is ongoing. Rice then contrasted current the geopolitical climate to the international responses to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.
“Those were very much seen as international crises that could not be contained within a border, and therefore, international cooperation was at the core of resolving them,” Rice said. “The international institutions have basically been sidelined this time around, and one of the questions that I think we’re going to face is, ‘What do we really think about international cooperation going forward in the preparation of pandemics?’ ”
Zelikow said that partnership and cooperation is essential to the successful navigation of large-scale crises.“We’re in a time of confusion and uncertainty, and one of the ways to get through this is to ask yourself, ‘What are the results you ultimately want as your outcome, and how do you think you get there?’ And of course, you only can get there through partnerships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.