After being closed for more than a month, salons and barber shops will have the option to open their doors again on Friday.
For those who do not feel comfortable venturing out for a haircut yet, they can join the likes of Steve Alaniz, who turned to his 13-year-old son Austin for a trim.
“As soon as I sat down, he was so confident,” he said. “… He put the little cape on me that we had stored in some closet, and he was like, ‘Welcome to Austin’s Barber Club.’ … He was really playing the part.”
Alaniz thought worst case scenario, he could put on a hat or just shave the rest of his hair to match, but he said after seeing Austin’s determination decided he would sport his son’s work, no matter what it looked like.
“I was just proud of him,” Alaniz said.
Ultimately, he said, his son did exactly what he requested.
Alaniz said the family has a running joke that anyone can become an expert after watching 10 to 15 YouTube videos, and Austin had been watching videos about cutting hair since January or February.
Alaniz said he plans to let his son continue practicing and will let him cut his hair every two weeks until the new school year begins in the fall.
“We’ll see how he’s doing at that point,” he said.
During the time the salons have been closed, Benita Garcia, Bryan High School senior class president of cosmetology, and instructor Sharonda Williams said they also have been asked by friends and family for advice and assistance on their home haircuts and styles.
“It’s actually really satisfying to me,” Garcia said, “because the information is so fresh to me now, so everything I’m doing, I’m still reading over it and making sure it’s all right. As I’m doing it, I’m kind of running down the steps as I’m doing the process.”
Williams, who also owns Absolute Images Hair and Nail Studio, said the experience has been motivating for the seniors, who have not been able to attend classes since spring break. She noted they have the information needed to be licensed but have not been able to take the required test.
For those who choose to cut their own hair, Williams said one of the biggest pieces of advice she can give is to not use the kitchen scissors, which can lead to more split ends and cross contamination.
“That’s a big no-no,” she said. “… You’ve got to be real mindful of the pair of shears that you want to use, so you definitely want to find a good pair of shears before you begin anything.”
Garcia said people can find scissors specifically designed for hair at Walmart, Target or beauty supply stores that are open.
Another thing Williams noted is when using a mirror, to understand the image is reversed. When actually cutting the hair, she said, people need to cut under their fingers instead of above to avoid accidentally cutting too much or cutting their fingers.
Both advised people to use family and friends.
For those who are coloring their roots or covering gray hair, Williams advised people to make sure they only put the color on their roots instead of all over and are mindful of where they apply the dye. It is important to wear gloves, to make sure to not get it in their eyes and understand it can stain surfaces and skin.
A small amount of hand sanitizer, she said, can get stained hair dye off people’s foreheads, she said.
When cutting bangs, Williams said, people need to bring them out a little from their forehead.
For short styles that use clippers, Williams said the clippers need to be tilted away from the hair, and you need to bend the ear away from the head instead of guessing where you are cutting if you cannot see.
Alaniz advised people to do their research before committing to doing their own haircut, and his son encouraged people to have confidence in what they are doing.
“Don’t underestimate yourself,” Austin Alaniz said. “… Think that it’s going to come out good, so your brain decides it’s going to be positive. Don’t be negative all the time, because then it’s going to come out bad.”
On Friday, Williams said, she will open her doors with the specified safety protocols in place, including a text system to alert customers when they may enter the business for their appointment, a hand sanitizing station, masks, disinfecting wipes and a limit of one client per employee at a time.
“We’re going to make sure we follow every safety protocol that we could possibly follow, starting with making sure that they wear a mask, we wear a mask, our capes, our drapes, sanitize, sanitize and sanitize, disinfect,” Williams said.
