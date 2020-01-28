Bryan business and property owners looking to give their space a face-lift can apply for the Corridor Beautification Partnership program. The next round of applications will be reviewed on Friday.
The grant-matching program was first adopted in 2017 to encourage enhancements such as landscaping, parking and signage along major corridors for businesses along Texas Avenue. The City Council approved the expansion of the program at a meeting in September. The expansion allows properties along South College Avenue and parts of Villa Maria Road to apply as well.
During a council meeting on Sept. 17, Director of Strategic Projects Lindsey Guindi said there is $100,000 allocated in the fiscal year 2020 budget for the project.
“We feel that expanding this program, along with some of our other programs, is a great way to jump-start the Midtown redevelopment process,” Guindi said.
Grants in the program are given on a matching reimbursement basis, according to the city website. The total cost of the project is split between the recipient and the city. Owners specify proposed improvements in their applications, and if the request is approved, the funds will be disbursed when the project is completed.
Some eligible improvements that can be funded include updating non-compliant signage, resurfacing a deteriorating building or installing a buried irrigation system. Architectural fees and engineering estimate fees are not eligible for the program.
After a project is approved to be a part of the program, business owners can ask to be reimbursed for up to half of the cost of the work. Anyone with a retail or commercial business or a multi-family property can apply, but the program cannot be used by single-family residential property owners.
Buddy’s Appliance on Texas Avenue was one of the first businesses to participate in the program. In a 2017 YouTube video from the city of Bryan, owner Buddy Haney said he would recommend the program to anyone.
“I think it’s helped the business tremendously,” Haney said in the video. “Everything went really well for us as far as how it was approved and how they treated us. It tremendously helped me in the upgrading we did to our building.”
While a new round of applications will be considered on Friday, applications will be accepted through June 31.
On the city’s website, applicants are asked to have a pre-application meeting with staff. To set it up, contact Project Planner Lindsay Hackett at lhackett@bryantx.gov or call 209-5030.
To download an application and learn more about the program, visit bryantx.gov/cbp.
