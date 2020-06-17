College Station residents interested in running for a seat on the City Council can attend a Zoom conference on June 30 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the duties of the role.
City Council places 1, 3 and 5 are up in the Nov. 3 general election. Soon, Place 4 will be placed on that list as well, as a special runoff election was recently canceled due to COVID-19.
The conference call, dubbed Council 101, is meant to help candidates understand the requirements and limitations of the position, according to the city website. It addresses open meetings laws and conflicts of interest. The city website says the meeting will discuss College Station’s form of government, the role of city staff and “critical issues facing our community.”
To attend, register at cstx.gov/elections.
