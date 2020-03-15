Brazos County first responders may be dispatched to fewer non-emergency calls in light of concerns over COVID-19, according to a joint departmental press release issued Saturday.
The release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said first responders will be attempting to reduce unnecessary interaction between their personnel and the public. Ambulance crews, police and firefighters will not cease to respond to emergency situations, but, for certain non-emergency calls, future response methods may change. Dispatchers now will ask callers to non-emergency incidents additional questions that will help responders determine which events demand their physical presence. In some cases, incidents may be handled electronically.
In the event of an emergency, residents still are urged to call 9-1-1. The following are local non-emergency numbers:
• College Station Police — 979-764-3600.
• Texas A&M Police — 979-845-2345.
• Bryan Police and Brazos County Sheriff — 979-361-3888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.