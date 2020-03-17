UPDATE: Brazos County health officials confirmed the county's first positive case of coronavirus Tuesday morning.
Brazos County remains free of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, officials at Brazos County’s Health District said Monday afternoon.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan met with reporters Monday to address a variety of concerns about the ongoing coronavirus situation that the World Health Organization last week classified as a global pandemic. Sullivan said approximately 10 people in the county have been tested through the state laboratory and were found to be free of the virus.
That number, he said, did not include individuals who live in Brazos County but may have been tested through a non-health district outlet.
“We do anticipate that we will have a positive case,” Sullivan said. He said that the health district would immediately make that information widely known through traditional media and social media outlets if and when a local positive case is confirmed. The health district will also hold press conferences on Wednesday and Friday afternoons to provide further updates.
In Texas, approximately 70 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19. No coronavirus-related deaths in the state have been reported.
Sullivan said testing capabilities are limited nationwide, and he said he understood concerns that the limited testing numbers were suppressing the total number of positive cases. Other testing options are “expanding as we speak,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan encouraged area residents to closely monitor, and follow, federal recommendations and directives about social distancing and gathering in public spaces. The White House issued guidelines Monday that said Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people for at least the next 15 days. The recommendations indicate that schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided, according to the Associated Press.
“This is not overblown,” Sullivan said. “We know that social distancing can work because we know how viruses work. ... This is the time to do it. There is grave concern that if we wait, that it could be too late, so please take this seriously.”
Other areas in Texas and nationwide are beginning to implement stricter policies on establishments. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that all clubs and bars in Houston will be required to close 8 a.m. Tuesday. Restaurants in Houston will become delivery only, she said, according to a Monday evening report from the Houston Chronicle.
The number of infected persons in the United States has climbed to about 4,300, with at least 78 deaths, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported that worldwide, the virus has infected more than 180,000 people and more than 7,100 have died.
Sullivan encouraged Brazos County residents to support local businesses, noting drive-thru, takeout and other to-go dining offerings are increasing as many restaurants limit or eliminate eat-in options. Sullivan also urged people to refrain from hoarding food or other supplies from grocery stores, as many people are struggling to find items such as toilet paper, milk and hand sanitizer.
“We need to do this as a community. We need to support one another and remember that this is not permanent. This is a time when we need to act with common sense and with calm,” he said.
Sullivan noted that to this point, children in the United States and elsewhere have not been particularly impacted by the disease — but can still carry and transmit it to others.
Throughout the press conference, Sullivan praised local health care providers as well as health district employees for their resolve and care for others. He also said that best practices of personal hygiene and cleaning can have a powerful collective impact in reducing the spread of the virus.
“There are models that show a risk reduction of 40 to 50% just by washing your hands. We have vaccines that work that well — so if we think about it that way, it’s that critical,” he said.
The press conference is available for viewing on the Brazos County Health District’s Facebook page.
