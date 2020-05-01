Health officials in Brazos County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 202 cases in the county.
There were no new deaths reported. Sixteen Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Brazos County Health District said 95 cases remain active and 91 people have recovered from the illness. Five patients with COVID-19 remained hospitalized on Friday.
Brazos County health providers have performed 3,697 tests for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
