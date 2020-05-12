Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish said Friday that the Brazos County Health District has been vigilant in monitoring the coronavirus situation locally and is in near-constant communication with state officials.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remained mostly unchanged on Monday, with Grimes County confirming a 41st positive test.
Officials in Navasota said the latest case brings the number of active cases in the county to 35, with five reported recoveries and one death.
The newest confirmed case is a Plantersville man in his 60s. How he contracted COVID-19 was unknown, officials said in a press release.
In Milam County, the number of positive cases remained at 20, with eight active cases. Sixteen people who are close contacts of people who have tested positive were being monitored for symptoms on Monday. One county resident has died.
Fifteen people have tested positive in Burleson County; Leon County remained at nine positive cases; Madison County continued to report three confirmed cases and five Robertson County residents had tested positive as of Monday.
In Washington County, where 22 people have died after contracting COVID-19, officials hadn’t updated case numbers since Saturday night, when 168 positive cases were reported.
