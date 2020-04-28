Thirty-two of the 47 residents at the Waterford of College Station have tested positive for COVID-19, a public relations firm hired by the company that owns the assisted living facility confirmed Monday.
Eleven residents have died, according to an email from Susan Turkell sent after repeated attempts by The Eagle to get a statement on the cluster of coronavirus-related cases at the facility.
The facility is owned by Dallas-based Capital Senior Living.
Health officials have said 16 Brazos County residents have died from the illness. Officials with the Brazos County Health District have declined to discuss the situation at Waterford, citing federal rules governing patient privacy.
Seven Waterford residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, Turkell's email said.
In addition to the 32 residents at the facility with COVID-19, 13 staff members tested positive for the disease.
Turkell said another round of testing will be conducted Thursday.
In her emailed response to questions from The Eagle, Turkell said a resident was hospitalized on March 25 for "an unrelated incident" and was tested for COVID-19.
The Waterford implemented its response plan after learning of the positive result the following day, Turkell said.
That response plan included disinfecting and sanitizing procedures based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requiring all staff members to wear personal protective equipment and limiting food service to in-room dining only.
On March 16, the facility had begun limiting access to staff and essential medical service providers and requiring employees and outside service providers to undergo a health assessment for possible COVID-19 related symptoms before entering the building. Those protocols remained in place after the first confirmed positive case.
Turkell said the Waterford is taking measures to prevent COVID-19 from returning to the facility.
Waterford used an outside specialty cleaning company to disinfect and sanitize the property with an EPA-registered grade disinfectant.
“The Brazos Health [District] has confirmed the appropriateness of our protocols through direct communication with us and by publicly stating that ‘prior to having any suspected cases, The Waterford was following guidance from both their corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission. For example, they were restricting visitors, screening staff, and had implemented enhanced cleaning procedures,’” the email said.
I've been picking dewberries.
It’s finally swimming pool weather.
I love my little sister.
I received a letter in the mail from one of my best friends.
We enjoy being silly.
I finally got Willie's takeout.
I get to play outside.
The weather has been gorgeous.
of popsicles.
It's my 15th birthday.
I am getting to hang out at my home.
I get to ride my bike today.
I'm going to be a big cousin.
I'm spending time with family and friends.
I love the agriculture industry.
I'm eating food.
I got to show my heifer this week.
BCR Ventures put on an awesome event for the youth.
I'm just happy to be here.
I get to come home and visit my family.
It's spring break.
I'm watching my future daughter-in-law at the rodeo.
I'm happy to be back in Texas visiting my mom.
My heifer looks good.
It's spring break.
I'm hoping to win a BTHO Coronavirus buckle.
We're at the last Aggie men's home basketball game and it's been such an exciting season.
My school's basketball team made it to state.
College Station High School is at the state championships.
Our girls made it to the state championship game.
All the donors at Exploration Day are having the best day ever.
I'm about to graduate.
I get to spend my day with 42 amazing kids.
It is a beautiful day.
I'm watching my first track meet at A&M.
I get to watch track.
My kids and grandkids are all here for the track meet.
I'm at Texas A&M making my parents proud.
I made a 100 on my quiz today.
I'm a student at A&M.
The Aggies know how to do layups.
It's my last semester of college.
I love ice cream.
It's my first winter in Texas in 81 years.
The Aggies are winning.
I got a plant.
I get the opportunity to educate fellow students about a healthy diet.
I'm a successful real estate photographer.
I'm front row for basketball.
Good friends and free shirts.
It's $1 weenie night.
I get to watch Aggie basketball with all my friends.
BigShots Golf Aggieland is coming to town.
I'm helping CSISD fund summer camp for children.
I attended the Four Chaplains Memorial.
I have a new granddaughter coming.
I got to see my best friend from high school.
I'm seeing Daniel Tiger with my granddaughters.
I have good friends and a good community
I'm blessed.
I am chatting with my friend about something funny.
I am working my first performance as a MSC OPAS manager.
I got snacks.
A&M is going to win this game.
I'm going to Breakaway tonight and God is good
I'm spending time with my sister.
I'm having fun with my mom right now,
I'm laughing with a friend about something a professor did.
It's great to be an Aggie.
I am in town for an overnight with the Corps of Cadets.
I'm playing with my friends.
It's a good day.
God blessed me with great people.
The weather is warming up.
It's been a good day.
We're off of school today.
I get to spend time with my daughter
I'm home.
We are registering people to vote.
I get to spend time with my mom in the beautiful weather.
I love my school.
I'm taking pictures with my friend Kennedy.
Because it's the first day back for slackline Friday in Academic Plaza.
I'm back with my Aggie community and friends.
Rudder girls' basketball is 22-2.
I'm starting off a good year.
Because I'm learning about history.
I'm graduating in May.
There was no line to pick up my textbooks.
I celebrated my birthday on Dec. 31.
I'm glad to be back teaching kids in school.
I'm reliving the '80s.
I had a good Christmas break.
I'm cute.
It's the new year.
I love Rudder basketball.
Because I'm getting to learn more about and honor our past president.
I'm at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State at the bowl game.
I'm blessed.
It's bowl season.
The Lady Cougars won the championship at the Aggieland Invitational tournament.
I got a break off from school.
My sister is in town.
I'm in town visiting my family for Christmas.
I've got one semester left of high school.
I love the Christmas season and spending time with family and friends.
I'm going to see 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' today.
I'm happy to work at the food bank.
It is a beautiful day outside.
It's Christmastime.
I'm enjoying my new school.
I can run really fast.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Bears on Sunday.
It's almost Christmas.
I live in the greatest place in America.
I just finished my first semester as an Aggie.
I'm with my friends.
I'm going snowboarding soon for the very first time.
It's Christmastime.
I got a new pair of pink Crocs.
I made a 100% on my final.
I’m going to have a great dinner tonight.
I made it through the semester.
It's Christmastime.
I didn't have to cook today.
My children and grandchildren are here visiting.
I'm here in College Station with my family.
The weather's so nice.
My three grandchildren are in town.
Santa Claus is coming to town.
It's almost Christmas.
The holiday season is here.
I get to see my nine-month-old niece this weekend.
I'm making people's bellies not hungry anymore.
I love the books at TAMU Press.
I love making people happy.
God is good.
It's all about the little things.
My professor canceled class.
I finally got a new pair of boots.
I'm thankful to be giving back.
I'm just happy.
I'm having a really great day.
The semester's almost over.
I hate the cold weather but I love being warm.
I love my teacup poodle.
I'm an Aggie.
I get to see hundreds of children's smiling faces every day.
I like beating Dad when we play Minecraft.
It's Veterans Day, and I'm a vet. Happy Veterans Day from one vet to all of you others out there.
I'm happy to be taking part in this year's UIL oral reading competition.
I have awesome band students.
You have to stay positive when exams are coming up.
I love my dogs like they were my children.
A smile is the best way to start the day.
I love my great students.
I have the best co-workers.
I have an amazing family.
I got my braces off.
I got 10 hours of sleep last night.
God is awesome.
I'm kicking butt in fantasy basketball.
I watched three good movies this weekend.
I enjoy where I work.
I've made progress playing the guitar.
I just got an "A" on an exam.
I get to work with my friends.
I'm going to the Ren fest.
I get to work with amazing colleagues.
God has blessed me with a wonderful family.
I get to hang out with my students.
I'm with a friend picking out pumpkins to paint.
It's starting to feel like fall.
I'm getting off work soon.
I just moved here from up north.
I'm with my sister-in-law.
We don't have Shy-Anne practice.
I finished all my tests this week.
I chipped a hole-in-one during practice.
I'm a fightin' Texas Aggie.
I don't have any food on my teeth.
It's beautiful weather outside.
The Aggies are gonna whip Alabama.
I'm having lunch with my boyfriend.
It's fall season.
I'm learning about Young Living essential oils.
I'm in Downtown Bryan with friends.
I'm partying with some of my favorite old co-workers.
I'm hanging out with my kid.
All the good music in Texas.
I live in Bryan.
I just got a free cookie on my first night working at Reed Arena.
I'm going home this weekend.
We play Arkansas this weekend.
God is good.
I'm ready to tackle this naval science exam.
I'm visiting the newly renovated Larry J. Ringer Library.
