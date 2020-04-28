Thirty-two of the 47 residents at the Waterford of College Station have tested positive for COVID-19, a public relations firm hired by the company that owns the assisted living facility confirmed Monday.

Eleven residents have died, according to an email from Susan Turkell sent after repeated attempts by The Eagle to get a statement on the cluster of coronavirus-related cases at the facility.

The facility is owned by Dallas-based Capital Senior Living.

Health officials have said 16 Brazos County residents have died from the illness. Officials with the Brazos County Health District have declined to discuss the situation at Waterford, citing federal rules governing patient privacy.

Seven Waterford residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, Turkell's email said.

In addition to the 32 residents at the facility with COVID-19, 13 staff members tested positive for the disease.

Turkell said another round of testing will be conducted Thursday.

In her emailed response to questions from The Eagle, Turkell said a resident was hospitalized on March 25 for "an unrelated incident" and was tested for COVID-19.

The Waterford implemented its response plan after learning of the positive result the following day, Turkell said.

That response plan included disinfecting and sanitizing procedures based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requiring all staff members to wear personal protective equipment and limiting food service to in-room dining only.

On March 16, the facility had begun limiting access to staff and essential medical service providers and requiring employees and outside service providers to undergo a health assessment for possible COVID-19 related symptoms before entering the building. Those protocols remained in place after the first confirmed positive case.

According to a story published last week by the Houston Chronicle, families of residents expressed concern over a lack of information from Waterford administrators and created their own group text message to share information they had gotten individually from staff and family members in the facility.

Turkell said the Waterford is taking measures to prevent COVID-19 from returning to the facility.

Waterford used an outside specialty cleaning company to disinfect and sanitize the property with an EPA-registered grade disinfectant.

“The Brazos Health [District] has confirmed the appropriateness of our protocols through direct communication with us and by publicly stating that ‘prior to having any suspected cases, The Waterford was following guidance from both their corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission. For example, they were restricting visitors, screening staff, and had implemented enhanced cleaning procedures,’” the email said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.