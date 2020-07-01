Hollywood has returned to Bryan-College Station as Rio Vista Universal’s latest project, No More Goodbyes, began filming Monday.
Director James Ganiere and writer Rebekah Ganiere were last in Bryan in January to film Rekindling Christmas, based of Rebekah Ganiere’s book of the same name.
James Ganiere called No More Goodbyes a passion project for him and his wife. He said the movie tackles the topics of autism, foster care, family and redemption and follows foster brothers Mark and Tristan — Jequan Jackson and Christian Ganiere — as they try to stay together after their foster mom dies.
“The thought of them actually being separated is terrifying because they need each other that much,” James Ganiere said. “And, of course, they’re not blood related; for goodness sakes, they’re not even the same race. But that’s the point. Family is who we make. There’s the blood family who you have, but then there’s the family you choose. There’s the family that you create. It’s the folks who sacrifice for each other, and it’s the bond that you create.”
The self-funded project has been in the works for more than three years, he said.
Before bringing the production to Bryan, Ganiere said, he had to pull from his experience in other industries to implement protocols to keep everyone safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the production is one of the first few the Screen Actors Guild has approved to move forward, noting he sent in the application early and established safety protocols before SAG announced their recommendations.
Ganiere said he partnered with a lab and Physician’s ER to get a COVID-19 test with 15-minute results, and everyone on the cast and crew was tested before production began.
Then, each day before arriving on set, everyone must meet with Jason Ramirez, who is overseeing health and safety, to go through a screening process that includes a temperature scan. Everyone goes through the same screening process at the end of the day as well, Ganiere said.
Hair and makeup and craft services departments also have had to make adjustments to ensure people’s safety, Ramirez said.
“It’s a whole new game,” he said. “My job is to make sure we have the protocol and that we follow it. And then I do my best to go and make sure that people have hand sanitizer, they are washing their hands. If I see something that looks like it’s handled often, I try to sanitize it. Then, at the end of the day, they go through and they try to spray down everything.”
Ramirez, a Texas A&M graduate who lives in Conroe, has worked in the oil and gas industry for 11 years and in safety for nine, he said, adding he handles health and safety for films as a hobby.
A representative from the Screen Actors Guild visited the set Tuesday, Ramirez said, and was impressed with the protocols Ganiere had put in place.
“They were very pleased with what they saw,” he said, noting safety has always been a focus but now must be a priority in the industry. “The crew, they have to adapt a little bit, but everyone’s cheerful about it. They’re just making it happen. It’s a challenge. It’s hot and it’s hard to breathe, but everybody wants to stay safe, and it’s important. Everybody’s willing … There is no attitude around it.”
Ganiere said the process of putting together the funding, the casting, the safety protocols and getting approval was like trying to assemble a puzzle without a picture.
“It’s almost like somebody mixed up 10 puzzles that had partial pieces and said, ‘Hey make a puzzle out of this,’ and there’s no picture on it, and we got it done,” he said. “I am just so excited about everybody who we have. It’s all meant to be, so these are all the exact people that we’re supposed to have.”
Filming in Bryan also eliminated some variables, he said, because they could partner with some of the same businesses and volunteers.
“Having a community that’s 100% behind you is priceless,” he said. “It really is.”
