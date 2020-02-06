Crockett Elementary School students got a special visit Wednesday from Harlem Globetrotter Louis “Sweet Lou II” Dunbar, who surprised third grader Jaxson Espinoza with VIP tickets to the Globetrotters’ game Feb. 14.
Espinoza and his cousin Jesiah Loyd, who is also in third grade, were two student volunteers selected to help Dunbar with his T.E.A.M. Up presentation, which focuses on anti-bullying and empathy. While it may have been a fun presentation for the students, it also served to bring a smile to the two boys’ faces following the sudden unexpected death of Espinoza’s mom, Justina, on Jan. 24.
Crockett Principal Debi Ehrhardt said the presentation gave the students from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade the opportunity to learn that life does have tragedies, and the most important thing is in how people deal with those situations and how they support others going through difficult situations.
“Unfortunately, [tragedy is] a part of life, and it’s a tough lesson for anyone to learn, for us to be beside them to help them,” she said. “The assembly really talked about teamwork and supporting each other and including kids, which is always a message we want to instill in our students.”
The Harlem Globetrotters contacted Ehrhardt, she said, after they learned about Espinoza’s mom and the fundraiser the school held to collect money for the family and to help with funeral costs. The school’s fundraiser brought in a little less than $2,000, and Crockett also had a visit from Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, community members and fellow Bryan third grader Joshua Lawrence.
Lawrence, who attends Bonham Elementary School, began raising money last month for school custodian Robert Ramirez and did not want to stop helping others. So, he turned the money he was raising by selling pencils and erasers at school toward helping the Espinoza family.
“We did something good because we wanted to help out one of our students and one of our own families,” Ehrhardt said, “but the part that we got repaid was more than we would have ever asked for. That was a great blessing, and we’re just really excited and touched that we got to be a part of it.”
Dunbar, who has been a Globetrotter for two years and whose dad also played for the team, brought a lot of excitement to the Crockett gym as he demonstrated some basketball tricks that have become synonymous with the Harlem Globetrotters name.
He also taught some basketball tricks to Espinoza and Loyd, as well as fellow students Savannah Bermudez and Avery Pickett and Crockett third grade teacher Jessica Holloway.
Aside from the fun he brought, he also brought the message of T.E.A.M., which stands for Talk, Empathy, Ask a question and Mobilize.
“One thing that I ask is that you guys put all of these letters into action,” Dunbar told the students. “So, M for mobilize means to take action, so I would like for you all to take action in talking, in empathizing and asking questions. Today at lunch, nobody should be sitting alone. Everybody should have a friend.” The program, he said, encourages the students to talk to someone about what they are feeling and going through, understand how someone else might be feeling and asking if they are OK.
“We like to come in and really interact with the kids and let them know it’s OK to talk to somebody and just to be in your own safe place and just try not to hold things in,” Dunbar said.
He said he enjoys visiting schools and working with the students, calling it a passion.
“It’s incredible. It’s absolutely incredible,” he said. “I love just seeing all the smiles and just how I literally can change their day in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes. They’ll probably remember this for the rest of their lives, and just having a huge positive impact on them is just truly a blessing.”
The Harlem Globetrotters will play at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Reed Arena. For tickets, visit reed.tamu.edu/events-and-tickets/concerts-special-events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.