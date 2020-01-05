The spring can be a stressful time for third graders as they prepare for their first year of state standardized testing, but Crockett Elementary teacher Jessica Holloway plans to help alleviate some of that stress with a little fresh air.
Holloway’s Outdoor Education program will help students interact with the information they are learning in the classroom and also get a break from a typical learning environment.
A first-year teacher at the Bryan elementary school, Holloway was one of 53 teachers who received a total of $105,196 in teacher grants from the Bryan ISD Education Foundation. The Outdoor Education grant was worth $1,250.
The grants were awarded in October, but Holloway said in the fall the time off between semesters would be her planning period to implement the outdoor learning program in the spring.
“It’s a way for kids to go outdoors, and they are able to really interact and do science activities outside. A lot of times we’re cooped up in our classroom,” she said. As an example, she mentioned having a rock investigation with her third grade class, but it had to be done in the classroom.
“They don’t get that real experience,” she said. “They don’t get to see this is really what weathering and what erosion is.”
She said the space will lend itself to multiple lessons, such as Earth forces.
“We don’t have any volcanoes, earthquakes or landslides here, but you can demonstrate it outside a whole lot better than showing them a video in here,” Holloway said.
Her plan is to have garden boxes for students, a maker space and tables and seats for the children so they do not have to sit on rocks or on the ground.
Ultimately, she would like to see the program develop into larger trips to Austin or to Galveston to give the students even more experiences. At the start, though, they will use local parks to learn about nature.
“I hope at some point that it could get to that, but right now we need to start in our backyard because a lot of them when they go home, their parents are working, they don’t get those experiences,” she said. Third grade is a good age for different learning experiences, she said, because it is an impressionable time when students start to take ownership of their learning.
It also gives the students, along with Holloway and the other third grade teachers, a chance to get away from the stress of preparing for the annual STAAR test.
“For them to have that kind of a break and have that excitement, I think that is also pretty cool, because they’re always going to look forward to science and ... they get a breather.”
Bryan ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Harry Francis said he enjoys seeing the variety of grant applications the teachers submit. Some come from new teachers such as Holloway, while others are from veterans.
The purpose of the teacher grant program, Francis said, is to give award funding that the district and principals do not have that will give them the ability to challenge the students and pique their interests in different ways.
“It’s something that we can do, to just do something different in that school to enhance the learning process for all students,” he said. Some might be for individual classrooms, but others are across an entire grade or multiple grade levels.
The foundation also awards grants to Bryan school district administrators for district-wide initiatives.
“There’s always joy in giving, and that’s our mission,” Francis said.
With more grant applications and donations to the foundation, he said, it makes foundation board members and administrators want to work even harder to make a greater positive impact in the schools.
New teachers are warned their first year is the hardest, Holloway said, but the support from the foundation, the district and the school has made it easier.
“This year, I got the grant, we have an amazing team here, and to give me support towards a passion and bring it to the school, I’m so thankful,” she said. “It’s like words are lost, because I was really surprised by it.”
Teacher grants are kind of the culmination of Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s year. The cycle will start again this spring when the foundation awards student scholarships and then recognizes alumni at the Hall of Honor event.
Nominations for Hall of Honor recipients are open through Feb. 15. For more information, contact Francis at h.francis@bryanisd.org.
