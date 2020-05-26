College Station high school seniors will be recognized tonight during a scholarship celebration.
The College Station ISD Education Foundation will award 93 scholarships to graduation seniors during the "drive-through" scholarship parade. The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the College Station school district's administration office, 1812 Welsh Ave.
The event will be stream live on the organization's Facebook page.
This year's scholarships are worth $105,000.
A list of the scholarship winners can be found here.
