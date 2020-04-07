The College Station school board on Monday granted Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale the authority to make some decisions in place of the board during the COVID-19 emergency closure.

Martindale now has the ability to change the school calendar if needed and to implement new grading policies as schools remain closed until at least May 4.

“Things are happening really quickly, and this allows us some decision-making authority without us having to call Zoom meetings to do business,” Martindale said.

Last week, the Bryan school board approved a similar resolution authorizing Superintendent Christie Whitbeck to make some decisions in place of the board during the emergency closure.

The College Station school district’s grading policies are expected to be finalized this week, Martindale said. He noted the Texas Education Agency has left grading guidelines up to districts to determine.

On Monday, he outlined how this semester’s grades will be used in factoring GPAs and determining class rank for high school students.

For freshmen, sophomores and juniors at the three College Station high schools, he said, students’ GPAs will be calculated using the first semester’s grades only. The spring semester will not be included.

“That way, we’re not putting anyone at an advantage or a disadvantage as far as their GPA calculation,” Martindale said.

Seniors’ GPAs will include the fourth six weeks, which ended in February, Martindale said. Typically, seniors’ GPAs are calculated using the fourth and fifth six weeks.

“We’re just trying to get that as close to that fifth six weeks and end of the year as possible for our seniors, considering this is the end for them,” he said.

Even though some or all of the second-semester grades will not be used in calculating GPA and class rank, Martindale said, the grades will be used to determine course credit and will appear on students’ transcripts.

“This is a different time, and I think that every district may approach this a little differently,” he said, noting the grading policy is being drafted in collaboration with the high school principals. “I think it is reflective of a very fair effort to have grace with our kiddos but still have some accountability with their grades.”

Students have the option to use their phones to complete assignments through the Schoology online platform, and the district is distributing devices this week to students who expressed a need. The district also will be boosting Wi-Fi signals at seven campuses so students can access the internet from school parking lots.

Grade-level campus committees will be available, as needed, to evaluate students for promotion to the next grade on an individual basis.

As of Monday, Martindale said, the draft of the grading policy did not include finals.

“It’s something that we would articulate in our grading guidelines once it’s finalized, but right now, the conversation is not to have semester exams,” he said.

